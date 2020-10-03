‘New Strength to Border Infra’: PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 3 October, inaugurated the Atal Tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh. The strategically important all-weather tunnel is the world's longest highway tunnel.
The Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, is a 9.02 km-long tunnel. It will connect Manali with the Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year. Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were present at the cermony, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the Atal tunnel will give new strength to India's border infrastructure.
“It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn't get out of planning stage or got stuck midway,” he said.
PM Modi said that after Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone of the approach road of the tunnel in 2002, till 2013-2014, progress was made only on 1,300 metres of this tunnel.
“Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40–45 years. I don't want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it,” he said.
Addressing the event, Singh said that the tunnel is dedicated to the soldiers and citizens in the border areas.
“Border Roads Organisation completed construction of Atal Tunnel within its estimated cost of construction. This tunnel is dedicated to the soldiers guarding our borders & those living near border areas,” he said.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the inauguration of the tunnel had put the state on the world map.
“After construction of this tunnel at the height of 10,040 feet, Himachal Pradesh, a small state, has got recognition not only in the nation but in the whole world. There is no other tunnel of this length at this height,” he said.
Published: 03 Oct 2020,09:23 AM IST