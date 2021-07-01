'An Inspiration': PM Modi Lauds Medical Fraternity on Doctors' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity on Thursday, 1 July, to commemorate National Doctor's Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity on Thursday, 1 July, to commemorate National Doctors' Day as the country continued to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, PM expressed gratitude towards the tireless work of healthcare professionals and said, "The way our doctors have served the country is an inspiration in itself. I pay my gratitude to all doctors on behalf of all 130 crore Indians."
He added, "We have now come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to strengthen health infrastructure in areas where there is a shortage of health facilities," and noted that an amount of over Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated as part of the healthcare budget.
The PM also paid tributes to the professionals who lost their lives amid the health crisis and lauded them, "When the country is fighting a major battle against COVID, the doctors have saved lakhs of lives. Several doctors have even sacrificed themselves in their tireless efforts. I pay my tributes to all these souls," he said.
The PM also stressed the importance of Yoga in his address and iterated its connection to health and wellness. "When doctors study Yoga, the entire world takes it more seriously. Can IMA take these studies forward in mission mode?" he asked.
Published: 01 Jul 2021,03:56 PM IST