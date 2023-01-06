Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes Into Temple in MP's Rewa, Co-Pilot Also Injured

A pilot died and co-pilot suffered injuries after a plane reportedly crashed into a tree at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on the night of Thursday, 5 January, police said.
(Photo by Special Arrangement/The Quint)
A pilot died and co-pilot suffered injuries after a plane reportedly crashed into a temple and tree in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on the night of Thursday, 5 January, police said on Friday, 6 January.
The incident is said to have occurred near Umari village, which falls under the Chorhata police station limits in Rewa district.
Talking to media, Navneet Bhasin, the superintendent of police in Rewa district, said:
Photo from the site of the plane crash.
The dome with which the plane allegedly collided yesterday night.
Police have cordoned off the area.
The primary reason for the crash is said to have been the dense fog.
Local media reports identified the deceased pilot as Captain Vimal Kumar who was training his student, identified as Sonu Yadav, when the plane collided with the dome of the temple.
(This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)