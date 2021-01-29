Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Pinjra Tod’s Natasha Narwal

The bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal was dismissed by a Delhi Court on Thursday, 28 January. Narwal was booked under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.
She, along with Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita was arrested in May last year for allegedly taking part in a premeditated conspiracy in the riots. While both the members were granted bail the next day, they were immediately re-arrested under another FIR under charges of Arms Act and Murder from the Indian Penal Code.
Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge said that in a case with large scale conspiracy, not having video evidence was not vital as a conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of it was obvious rather than doubtful, PTI reported.
On 24 February 2020, communal violence was triggered in parts of northeast Delhi after supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Law clashed with Anti-CAA/NRC protesters. The violence left at least 53 people dead and over 200 injured.
(With inputs from PTI)
