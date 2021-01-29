Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Pinjra Tod’s Natasha Narwal

The bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal was dismissed by a Delhi Court on Thursday, 28 January. Narwal was booked under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

She, along with Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita was arrested in May last year for allegedly taking part in a premeditated conspiracy in the riots. While both the members were granted bail the next day, they were immediately re-arrested under another FIR under charges of Arms Act and Murder from the Indian Penal Code.

Amitabh Rawat, Additional Sessions Judge said that in a case with large scale conspiracy, not having video evidence was not vital as a conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of it was obvious rather than doubtful, PTI reported.