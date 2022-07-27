Over 4,000 Pilgrims Brought To Safety After Cloudburst Near Amarnath

“Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period,” it added.

The met department further fears reduced visibility, increased runoff in streams and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services like water, electricity and communications in mid and high hills in the state.

Several vehicles were also stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Lahaul-Spiti, the state disaster management department said.

As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it said.