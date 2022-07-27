Over 4,000 Pilgrims Brought To Safety After Cloudburst Near Amarnath

Image for representative purposes only.
After a cloudburst triggered flash floods on Tuesday, 26 July, about 4,000 pilgrims were shifted from near the Amarnath holy shrine on Wednesday, 27 July, just two weeks after 16 people died due to cloudbursts in the region.
NDTV reported that rescue operations are underway in the area, adding that no casualties have been reported yet. The Yatra was temporarily suspended on Tuesday after heavy rainfall in the mountains around the shrine.
The 43-day Yatra began after a three year hiatus on 30 June from two camps: the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal.
Following the centre’s abrogation of Article 370, the Yatra was cancelled mid-way. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021, owed to the COVID pandemic.
Meanwhile the Himachal Pradesh meteorological department said on Wednesday that heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days, adding that it may lead to disruption of essential services and further lead to flash floods.
The Met department said:
“Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period,” it added.
The met department further fears reduced visibility, increased runoff in streams and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services like water, electricity and communications in mid and high hills in the state.
Several vehicles were also stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Lahaul-Spiti, the state disaster management department said.
As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it said.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, at least two people died after people were swept away in Tamil Nadu after the Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi district were flooded, news agency ANI reported.
The Tenkasi Collector told news agency ANI that the incident occurred due to incessant rainfall in the neighbouring Kerala over the last few days.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
