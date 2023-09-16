'When Rain Falls On My Leaf Hat...': Tribal Man on Growing Up With Mahul Leaves

Later at his house, Yadav explained that he first designed the hat from Mahul leaves at a young age to ward off heavy rainfall – and then went on making it after finding it useful. The hat is locally called khumri. It can be dismantled within minutes and made again with adjustments to its size and shape. Yadav likes to make them a bit conical, joined by little twigs.

Manikpuri informed us that the khumri was in vogue because, due to its light weight, people found it easy to carry it with them. The Baiga tribals used to make such hats a lot inside the villages, but now umbrellas, plastic sheets, and even raincoats are more common.