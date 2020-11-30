‘People Will Have Last Word’: Ex-TMC Min Adhikari Amid Speculation

In his first public meeting after resigning from the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, 29 November, said that people will have the last word on his political career, reported The Indian Express.

Addressing an event in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said: “Bhimrao Ambedkar and Maulana Azad, among others, framed our Constitution. Our country’s democratic system is by the people, for the people and of the people. Therefore, people will have the last word. With their support and the responsibility, they have bestowed on me, I will serve Bengalis and Bengal as their Sevak. This is a promise I can give you.”