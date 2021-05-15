‘People Lining Up With Bodies’: Goa Crematoriums Under Strain

As Goa witnesses a devastating surge COVID-19 infections, leaving hospitals overburdened in the coastal state, crematoriums in the region are as dismal, with bodies continuing to line up for last rites.

In Margao city, one of the oldest crematoriums in Goa, managed by Mathagramasth Hindu Sabha, had to construct four additional platforms and dedicate three of its existing ones to COVID-19 casualties, PTI reported.

The president of the facility, Bhai Naik, told PTI, "We opened our doors to cremate people who died due to COVID-19, as we realised that they were not being taken in by others. This was in June last year when the first death was reported.”

"You will see people queuing up with bodies for final rites. The scene is grim," he added.