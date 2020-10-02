Pentagon Approves Sale of Spares for India’s Super Hercules Fleet

India's request to buy $90 million worth of equipment, spare parts and logistical support for its fleet of C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft has been approved by the Pentagon, reported news agency PTI on Friday, 2 October. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency, in a notification to the Congress, said:

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.”

According to PTI, a notification of such major sales is mandatory under the Arms Export Control Act. Lawmakers have 30 days to review the proposed sale.



The sale would reportedly be executed by defence major Lockheed-Martin.

What Did India Order?

According to the report, the items requested by India are aircraft consumables spares and repair or return parts; ground support and equipment; Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) fire extinguisher cartridges; flare cartridges; BBU-35/B cartridge impulse squibs. India has also, reportedly, asked for for one spare AN/ALR-56M Advanced Radar Warning Receiver shipset; spare AN/ALE-47 Countermeasures Dispenser System shipset; ten Lightweight Night Vision Binocular (F5032); ten AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggle (NVG)(F4949); GPS and Electronic Warfare. India, further seeks instruments and lab equipment support; joint mission planning system; cryptographic device spares and loaders; software and software support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training and training equipment; contractor engineering, technical and logistical support, and other related elements of programme support, reported PTI.

More Details

India is one of the 17 countries to whom the US has sold its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, reported PTI, adding that the Indian Air Force currently operates a fleet of five C-130J-30s. An order has been placed for additional six C-130J-30s Super Hercules aircraft.



Lockheed, on its website, reportedly said:

“From the highest landing strip in the world to austere runways almost destroyed by natural disasters, the C-130J goes where other airlifters can’t, won’t or don’t go. It’s a workhorse that’s in operation around the world, flying in every environment and mission scenario required every day and everywhere.”