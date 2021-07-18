Spyware Pegasus Used to Snoop on Indian Journos, Mins & Activists: Report

A report published by an Indian online news portal on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers that includes over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.

The report published by The Wire, said that the 'leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists at big media houses like the Hindustan Times, including executive editor Shishir Gupta, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and Indian Express'.