Pegasus Snoopgate: Kejriwal's Aide, PMO, Niti Aayog Officials Potential Targets

Pegasus Project features names of Arvind Kejriwal's aide and officials from the PMO and NITI Aayog.
Amid political turmoil over the 'Pegasus Project' that reveals alleged snooping attempts on several civil servants, politicians and ministers, the latest in the series of reports shows names of a senior Enforcement Director, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials from the PMO and NITI Aayog as potential people of interest.
While Rajeshwar Singh, a senior ED officer has led several high-profile cases, VK Jain, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who worked as Kejriwal's personal assistant was also 'marked as a person of interest', according to The Wire.
The report further said that the list also featured an official each from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the NITI Aayog. Their identities, however, have been witheld in the report.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
