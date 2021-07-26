Pegasus Snoopgate: Kejriwal's Aide, PMO, Niti Aayog Officials Potential Targets

Amid political turmoil over the 'Pegasus Project' that reveals alleged snooping attempts on several civil servants, politicians and ministers, the latest in the series of reports shows names of a senior Enforcement Director, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials from the PMO and NITI Aayog as potential people of interest.

While Rajeshwar Singh, a senior ED officer has led several high-profile cases, VK Jain, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who worked as Kejriwal's personal assistant was also 'marked as a person of interest', according to The Wire.