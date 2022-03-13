Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Arrested & Released on Bail for Ramming DCP's Car

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
(Photo: Twitter/@vijayshekhar)
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of payments platform Paytm, was arrested and later released on bail by the Delhi Police for allegedly ramming a car into the vehicle of a DCP, on 22 February.
He was booked under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving).
The FIR states that a Jaguar Land Rover, allegedly driven by Sharma, had hit the vehicle of DCP (South District) Benita Mary Jaiker.
As per reports, Constable Dipak Kumar was driving the car to a petrol pump around 8 AM when the incident took place outside the Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg.
“Constable Pradeep, an operator, was with me when we reached Mother’s International School and found a traffic jam there. I saw a gathering of people dropping their children (to school). I slowed down and asked Pradeep to get down to clear the traffic,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Kumar.
The report adds that the police discovered the vehicle was registered with Paytm and was allocated to Sharma.
He was then called to the Malviya Nagar police station, where he was arrested and later released on bail.
