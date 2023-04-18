'Some Died Waiting': Patra Chawl Tenants Upset on Occupancy Nod to Pvt Projects

While a few residents, who spoke to The Quint anonymously, claimed that the private projects getting OCs should be challenged in court, many others did say that the project has picked pace and about 70 percent work was completed by 2022 since MHADA took over.

An original resident of Patra Chawl, who spoke anonymously to The Quint, said that the struggles of so many people worsened during the pandemic.

"In a chawl system, you hardly pay any maintenance costs. Now, most residents are paying rents between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. What do you think is the financial status of the people living in a chawl? So many lost their jobs during the pandemic, many others had medical expenses to bear, and there are a few I know who have left the city because they cannot afford to live here anymore," the resident said.

Popat said that when his family vacated their homes 14 years ago, they were given a timeline of two-three years for the project to get completed.

"My father died of cancer around four years after we were evicted. It's 2023 now but we neither have our homes nor are we getting any rent for the past five years," Popat said.