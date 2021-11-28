Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, PM Modi Skips All-Party Meet Called by BJP

A day ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 November, did not attend an all-party meeting called by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present for the interaction, NDTV reported. 42 leaders belonging to 31 parties were part of the discussions on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge brought up apprehensions regarding the recently revoked agricultural laws.