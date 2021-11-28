Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, PM Modi Skips All-Party Meet Called by BJP

A day ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 November, did not attend an all-party meeting called by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present for the interaction, NDTV reported. 42 leaders belonging to 31 parties were part of the discussions on Sunday.
Speaking to news agency ANI, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge brought up apprehensions regarding the recently revoked agricultural laws.
Speaking on the subjects discussed during the meet, Kharge said that issues such an inflation, fuel price hike, COVID-19, and farmers' concerns were deliberated on, and the parties furthered the demand for legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.
"We demanded that families of COVID-19 victims be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each. Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest," Kharge added.
While the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated and 'constructive discussions' were held, AAP leader Sanjay Singh staged a walkout from the meet. He claimed that he was not allowed to speak during the all-party gathering.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)