Parliament: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; PM Modi Makes Appearance

The Winter Session of Parliament started on 29 November and was scheduled to end on 23 December.
The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 22 December, a day ahead of schedule. The proceedings of both the Houses have been adjourned.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with senior ministers in the Parliament in order to discuss various issues and government strategy.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Nitin Gadkari were in attendance at the meeting.
The prime minister also made an appearance in the Lok Sabha later on Wednesday, before the proceedings of the Lower House were adjourned.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Parliament on Tuesday, over allegations of unruly behaviour.
A Bahujan Samaj Party MP, who had attended the Parliament on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday
The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link voter IDs to Aadhar on a voluntary basis, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday
The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, was sent to a Parliamentary standing committee for review
Both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments due to the Opposition's protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Parliament
"Lok Sabha registered 82 percent productivity while Rajya Sabha witnessed 47 percent productivity in the Winter Session of the Parliament," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made an appearance in the Lower House, for the second time during the ongoing Winter Session. The prime minister had last attended the House's proceedings on 29 November, the first day of the Parliament.
"The government deliberately suspended the 12 MPs so that the bills could be passed easily. We requested the government to revoke suspension so that the House can run smoothly but they refused," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI, outside the Parliament.
