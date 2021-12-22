Parliament: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; PM Modi Makes Appearance

The Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 22 December, a day ahead of schedule. The proceedings of both the Houses have been adjourned.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with senior ministers in the Parliament in order to discuss various issues and government strategy.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, and Nitin Gadkari were in attendance at the meeting.

The prime minister also made an appearance in the Lok Sabha later on Wednesday, before the proceedings of the Lower House were adjourned.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Parliament on Tuesday, over allegations of unruly behaviour.