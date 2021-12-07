In LS, Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation & Jobs for Kin of Farmers Who Died

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Image used for representational purposes.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December, demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, shortly after it had commenced, amid Opposition MPs demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.
Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meet. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders were also present at the meeting.
Referring to the suspension of 12 MPs, Joshi, after the meeting, was quoted as saying, "We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension."
PM Modi was honoured at the BJP parliamentary party meeting for announcing the celebration of 15 November – the birthday of Birsa Munda – as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.
Referring to the central government missing the data on farmers deaths, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Around 700 farmers were martyred during the farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30 November Agriculture Minister was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data."
During the protest at the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament house, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "In a state where the Government claims to be engaged in very successful peace talks, look at the kind of condition they have reduced the state to today. In our Congress party manifesto, we had said that AFSPA has to be reviewed."
Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress and Opposition MPs protested against the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs at the Gandhi statue, Parliament House.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid the demand by Opposition MPs to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs.
Amid uproar over the killings of over 13 villagers in Nagaland by the armed forces in a case of 'mistaken identity,' National People's Party (NPP) MP Agatha Sangma has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the demand to repeal Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
TRS MP K Keshava Rao has given an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over the "discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central Government and non-procurement of crops from Telangana."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of compensation for the farmers who died in the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, ANI reported.
Further, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over the farmers' demand to bring in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation and withdrawal of cases filed against them.
