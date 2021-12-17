Winter Session: National Anti-Doping Bill Likely To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session live updates. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Winter Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am, as it enters its 15th day on Friday, 17 December.
Both the Houses witnessed sloganeering and protests on Thursday by Opposition members, demanding the resignation of MoS Ajay Misra Teni, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said that it was 'a pre-planned conspiracy,' and was not an act of negligence.
The Parliament has also witnessed protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.
The Centre plans to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha: The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, and The CA, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Meditation Bill 2021 is expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha
Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav is also expected to move the 'Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss "propriety and autonomy of Election Commission and the independence of institutions" in the wake of CEC and two Election Commissioners' interaction with the principal secretary to the Prime Minister on 16 November.
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting MoS Ajay Misra, Kharge had said on Thursday, "PM is not taking any action. If no action is being taken despite the SIT report then we have to say that the PM is protecting him. Chairman didn't listen to our appeal and suddenly adjourned the House."
IUML MP Abdul Wahab has given an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the proposal cleared by Union Cabinet that raises the minimum age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 years.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)