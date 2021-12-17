Winter Session: National Anti-Doping Bill Likely To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am, as it enters its 15th day on Friday, 17 December.

Both the Houses witnessed sloganeering and protests on Thursday by Opposition members, demanding the resignation of MoS Ajay Misra Teni, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said that it was 'a pre-planned conspiracy,' and was not an act of negligence.

The Parliament has also witnessed protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.