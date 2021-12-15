Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar Over Lakhimpur Kheri

The winter session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 13th day on Wednesday, 15 December.

Congress had called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding Mos Ajay Misra Teni's resignation.

Opposition MPs had held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, demanding that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the entire winter session for their 'unruly' conduct during the monsoon session in August, be revoked.