Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar Over Lakhimpur Kheri

Parliament Winter Session live updates. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The winter session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 13th day on Wednesday, 15 December.
Congress had called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs today at 10.30 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding Mos Ajay Misra Teni's resignation.
Opposition MPs had held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, demanding that the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the entire winter session for their 'unruly' conduct during the monsoon session in August, be revoked.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.
Congress demands MoS Home Ajay Misra to step down over the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Wednesday, till 2 pm, amid Opposition uproar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Speaking on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Rahul Gandhi said, "They're not allowing us to speak so House being disrupted. We said that a judgment has come and a minister is involved, a discussion be allowed. But they don't want to discuss."
The incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, and was not merely an act of negligence, noted investigation officer Vidhyaram Diwakar, in the application submitted in the court on Monday.
The Cryptocurrency Bill will not be presented before the Cabinet on Wednesday, as per sources cited by NDTV.
Reportedly, the government didn't want to rush with the bill.
However, as per sources, the central government might consider the ordinance route after the winter session, NDTV reported.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, as Opposition MPs protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident demanding MoS Ajay Misra Teni's resignation.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gave an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT, probing the matter, saying that the killing of farmers was planned.
Former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi responded to privilege motions against him over his remarks on attending the proceedings of the House and said, :"Law will take its own course".
Further, on being asked if he will attend the session today, Gogoi said, "Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow."
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon, amid sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, "We will demand that the Government sack the minister (Ajay Misra Teni)."
Gandhi had addressed the media on the issue on Tuesday, after Opposition MPs held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh demands MoS Home Ajay Misra "to step down immediately so that a fair investigation is carried out (in Lakhimpur Kheri incident), culprits are brought to book, and farmers are delivered justice."
Suresh added, "Revelation of SIT that a planned conspiracy to murder farmers protesting in Tikunia (Lakhimpur Kheri) on 3 October and SIT seeking permission to book Ashish Misra, is an expose of those behind the intentional attempt to murder protesting farmers."
TMC MP Sushmita Dev has moved a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on "Farmers death in Lakhimpur Kheri".
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri being a well-planned conspiracy" as per the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as to "direct the Government to expedite legal actions against the culprit."
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "government's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)."
After Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress, Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) submitted privilege motions against Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi, now Shiv Sena and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also moved privilege motions against Gogoi on his remarks on attending the house.
