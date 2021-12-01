Parliament: RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Outrage Over Suspension of 12 MPs

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM as opposition leaders resumed voicing their disapproval of the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday, 1 December. Both Houses were earlier adjourned till 12 noon amid the uproar, with Congress and DMK staging a walk out from Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the suspended MPs held a sit-in demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.
The second day of the Winter Session had ended in a deadlock, with the Lok Sabha being adjourned for a third time till Wednesday following a boycott from Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and National Conference.
Both the Houses of Parliament will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency will be introduced in the Parliament during the session
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the ban on 12 opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.
A suspended TMC MP, Dola Sen said, "The suspension of MPs shows the arrogance of those in the majority. When they were in opposition they also used to disrupt Parliament proceedings. We will continue our 'dharna till the time we don't get justice," ANI reported.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke on the vehement resistance against the suspension and said, "Centre has to realize that in this country other voices deserve to be heard. Parliament is for debate and discussion, you've to allow people to express their views, only then can you truly run a democratic Parliament," ANI reported.
Amid outrage by the opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.
In Question Hour at Lok Sabha, leader of Congress Party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issue of death of farmers amidst protest for repealing of farm laws. Opposition MPs raise slogans of "We want justice".
Congress and DMK MPs walk out from Lok Sabha amid session.
Opposition leaders held a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, pushing for the upturning of the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha, ANI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)