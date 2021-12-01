Parliament: RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Outrage Over Suspension of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM as opposition leaders resumed voicing their disapproval of the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday, 1 December. Both Houses were earlier adjourned till 12 noon amid the uproar, with Congress and DMK staging a walk out from Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs held a sit-in demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.

The second day of the Winter Session had ended in a deadlock, with the Lok Sabha being adjourned for a third time till Wednesday following a boycott from Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and National Conference.