Parliament: LS to Discuss COVID-19, RS Adjourned Amid Uproar Over MPs Suspension

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates
(Photo: The Quint)
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition leaders vehement protests against the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, 2 December under Rule 193. Discussions under this rule do not involve the introduction of a formal motion before the House. Hence, no voting takes place after discussion on the matters considered under this rule.
At the end of the second day of Winter Session, both Houses were adjourned as opposition leaders continued their condemnation of the suspension notice.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were earlier adjourned several times amid the uproar.
Both the Houses of Parliament will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency will be introduced in the Parliament during the session
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amidst uproar created by the Opposition over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest against the suspension notice issued against 12 MPs for the third consecutive day.
Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha on the fourth day of the Winter Session.
Opposition leaders are wearing black bands to express their protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha will have a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic today. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, ANI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)