Parliament: RS Oppn MPs Walk Out After Naidu Refuses to Revoke Suspension Order

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates
Opposition MPs staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected to revoke the suspension order against 12 MPs from Monday.
The second day of the winter session began in both houses on Tuesday, 30 November. Soon after, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM following a walk out from Congress, DMK and National Conference.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Houses saw calls fervent calls for discussion by Opposition MPs.
Both the Houses of Parliament will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency will be introduced in the Parliament during the session.
Past three Parliamentary sessions were also cut short in view of the health emergency.
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.
It is expected to go on till 23 December.
Opposition MPs staged walkout from Rajya Sabha after House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension order against 12 MPs.
"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?" Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha AR Chowdhury said, ANI quoted.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the opposition parties' request for the revocation of suspension order of 12 MPs.
"The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is empowered to take action and also the House can take action," Naidu said, ANI quoted.
Earlier, Opposition parties had met Naidu, requesting a revocation of Monday's suspension. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The incident happened in the last Monsoon session. So, how can you take this decision now?"
15 Opposition parties met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on the first day of the session, ANI reported.
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterated his condemnation of the suspension of 12 MPs on Monday saying, "Parties are meeting today to discuss future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against rules of the House. This action is like strangulating the voice of opposition," ANI reported.
The meeting took place at Kharge's office ahead of session, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in attendance.
On the first day of the session, Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai were suspended for the remaining session of the Parliament after they allegedly created ruckus in the house.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families," ANI reported.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore also hands in the motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss reasons for the increase in prices of essential commodities across the country and to direct the government to take appropriate steps to reduce the Excise duty on petrol, diesel, LPG to the level of 2013."
