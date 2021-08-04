Monsoon Session: Oppn Plans to Corner Govt Over Pegasus, Farm Laws Amid Logjam

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE Updates.
(Photo: The Quint)
Several Opposition parties plan to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation amid days of logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, which have mostly seen suspensions without much business being conducted in the Monsoon Session.
Ahead of Tuesday's session, like-minded Opposition parties from the Rajya Sabha met at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to chalk out a floor strategy.
Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of several parties to discuss the Opposition's strategy in Parliament on Tuesday
The Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday
Several ministers and MPs have condemned the Opposition's approach in Parliament
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over 'Pegasus Project' reports.
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed TMC MP Derek O'Brien over his tweet alleging that the Centre is hurriedly passing bills in Parliament.
"If you malign the dignity of the Parliament, such activities are neither in their interest nor ours. It is not even in the interest of the Parliament traditions," he told ANI.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over avoiding a discussion on Pegasus reports and disruption of the Parliament.
"Rahul Gandhi is committed to problems of poor. He's trying to get all political parties together. He requested them to forget regional politics in the interest of our liberty, Constitution and the democracy. We want to have a discussion on Pegasus and other issues," he told ANI.
"What moral authority do you (PM Modi) have to say that the Opposition is disturbing the Parliament?" he added.
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' reports.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267, to discuss the Centre's three farm laws.
Opposition Floor leaders from the like-minded parties in the Rajya Sabha met at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament at 10 am to chalk out floor strategy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Aug 2021,11:40 AM IST