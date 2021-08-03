Monsoon Session: Oppn Ups the Ante Against Govt; Rahul Arrives on a Bicycle

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE Updates.
(Photo: The Quint)
Upping the ante against the Centre over discussion on Pegasus reports, farm laws and inflation, several Oppsition leaders on Tuesday, 3 August, travelled to the Parliament on bicycles.
Earlier, at least 13 political parties attended a meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Opposition's strategy in Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses.
The meeting was attended by the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), JMM, J&K NC, TMC and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting
The BJP, too, held a Parliamentary meeting in Delhi ahead of the day's session
SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Centre is avoiding a discussion on farm laws.
"The entire opposition is united on the issues like farm laws. Why is the Centre running away from discussions? This is a dictatorship," she told ANI.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.
Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the 'acts' of the Opposition are an insult to Parliament.
"The Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory," he told ANI.
The BJP parliamentary party welcomed the government's approval of OBC quota in medical and dental colleges, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told ANI.
A BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held in Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party National President JP Nadda, and other party leaders.
Rahul Gandhi, along with several Opposition leaders arrived at the Parliament on a bicycle.
At the breakfast meet, Rahul Gandhi stressed on the importance of a united Opposition.
"The single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it will become for the BJP-RSS to suppress it," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Opposition Party floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended a breakfast meeting called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Along with the Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, TMC and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) participated in the meeting.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 03 Aug 2021,11:46 AM IST