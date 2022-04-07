Budget Session Report Card: 5 Bills Passed, LS Clocks 123% Productivity

The Budget Session of the Parliament. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
The Budget session of the Parliament came to a premature close on Thursday, 7 April, as both houses were adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule.
The first half of the Budget session began on 31 January and concluded on 11 February. The second half started on 14 March and was scheduled to end on 8 April. However, both Houses were adjourned for a day on account of Holi.
So how productive was the Parliament in the Budget session? What debates were held? What bills were introduced? How many bills were passed?
Here's a lowdown.
As per data collected by non-profit legislative research organisation PRS, while the Lok Sabha clocked a productivity of 123 percent, the Rajya Sabha was 90 percent productive during the Budget session.
The Rajya Sabha, which saw 27 sittings during the session, discharged business for 127.6 hours.
A total time of 18.9 hours was spent on questions, 17.5 hours on discussions on legislation, 28.2 hours on financial discussions, 53.3 hours on non-legislation discussions, and 9.6 hours on others.
The Lok Sabha held 27 sittings during the session, which lasted for about 177 hours.
A total time of 22 hours was spent on questions, 29.1 hours on discussions on legislation, 71.4 hours on financial discussions, 50.6 hours on non-legislation discussions, and 3.8 hours on others.
A total of seven bills were introduced, and five were passed in this session. This does not include one Finance Bill and five Appropriation Bills. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, had not been listed for introduction but was introduced and passed.
Here is a list of bills that have been passed by the Parliament during the Budget session:
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022
The Appropriation Bill, 2022
The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022
The Finance Bill, 2022
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022
Debates on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023', 'Beneficiaries under PMAY-G', 'Climate change', and the 'Situation in Ukraine' were held in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, a debate on 'The Union Budget 2022-2023' was held in the Rajya Sabha.
A debate on 'The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022' was held in the Lok Sabha on 4 April and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 59 minutes. It saw the participation of 22 members. It was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 45 minutes and saw the participation of 17 members. A total of 8 hours and 44 minutes were spent on the same.
A debate on Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was held on 4 April in the Lok Sabha and lasted for a period of 4 hours and 45 minutes. It saw the participation of 20 members. The Bill was also discussed in the Rajya Sabha for 3 hours and 38 minutes and saw the participation of 20 members. A total of 8 hours and 23 minutes were spent on the same.
The Rajya Sabha was scheduled to deliberate upon The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 on Thursday.
The working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was also to be discussed in the Upper House, along with the introduction of motions for election of members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was to discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect.