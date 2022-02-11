'Cong Had No Vision Except Benefitting 1 Family': FM; RS Adjourned Till 10 March

As the first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament reaches its last day, the proceedings Rajya Sabha commenced at 10 am on Friday, 11 February, with a debate on the Union Budget 2022.
As the first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament reaches its last day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 11 February, made a response in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022, saying "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy."
The proceedings Rajya Sabha commenced at 10 am on Friday, with a debate on the Union Budget 2022. The Upper House has been adjourned till 10 March, when the second leg of the Budget Session will commence.
Replying to the Opposition's criticism of the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Sitharaman had lashed out against the double-digit inflation and the several scams during the two terms of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which she termed as 'Andhkaal.'
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
"I want to express my happiness over the way the proceedings of this august House took place during the first part of the Budget Session. The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the first part of the Budget Session. It functioned nearly half an hour more than the scheduled sitting time," the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman said.
"Its not to say that infrastructure development has not happened in this country, but what we find over the decades that each project stands alone in its nature, and hadn't given the benefit which such an investment should have given us," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha.
"We thought if there is a greater synergy between all these public expended infrastructure projects, it should be to the point maximizing the outcome of such infrastructure which is getting built at least in the forthcoming 25 years," Sitharaman added.
"And therefore the 'Gati Shakti', guiding us for building infrastructure all across the country being the focus & stimulus to the economy," the finance minister stated.
"If we don't have a vision for the Amritkaal (next 25 years), then India will suffer as it did for the first 70 years after independence under the Congress, when the focus was only on supporting, building, benefitting one family," Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha, targetting the Congress.
"MNREGA was designed by the Congress, and misused by the Congress. It was infested with ghost accounts, people not born were receiving money," she said.
"CPI inflation of that time (before BJP) was 9.1 percent, for a reduction of only Rs 2.12 lakh crores. Global financial crisis hit us. But when pandemic hit us, loss to GDP was 9.57 percent and our management of inflation was such that it was only 6.2 percent. Opposition couldn't handle lesser crisis," Sitharaman further stated.
The Budget is encouraging start-ups, making access to funds easier, Finance Minister Sitharaman said on Friday. "This Budget announces a high-level committee to enable more funding of start-ups and other business ventures for our economy."
Finance Minister Sitharaman on Friday spoke in the Rajya Sabha on the Union Budget 2022.
"We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy and predictability in taxation and also a vision for India at 100," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated.
She added that the initiatives and schemes of Narendra Modi-led government were paving a way towards 'Amrit Kaal'.
The finance minister said the the Budget's focus lay on recovery and sustainable growth.
