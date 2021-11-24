Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, May Visit Mumbai Soon: Reports

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh recently spoke to a TV news reporter and confirmed his location as being in Chandigarh, media reports said on Wednesday, 24 November.



According to PTI, Singh, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a Mumbai Court, also said that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.

As per reports, Param Bir Singh switched his cell phone on after 231 days.



He is also reported to have also appeared on Telegram on Wednesday evening, but later his account is believed to have been deleted from the app.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 November, granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the alleged extortion case and directed him to join the probe into the matter.