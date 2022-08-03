Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe From CID to Maharashtra ATS

Nevagi said on Monday that the ATS was an appropriate agency that can take the Pansare case to a logical conclusion, as most breakthroughs in the case had been made by it. He also contended that there was no dedicated team of officers to probe the Pansare case, as five IPS officers were replaced in between.

The case made some progress in 2018 only after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a series of raids and seized weapons and raw materials for crude bombs from the Nalasopara area.

Further investigation revealed that people with connections to the right-wing extremist group Sanathan Sanstha were involved in the murder.

In 2019, investigative agencies found crucial links connecting Pansare's killing with the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh. But the key evidence to nail the killers, the murder weapon, is yet to be found.

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with Pansare's killing so far. However, the two main suspected shooters are still at large.

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)