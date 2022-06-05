22 Dead as Bus With 28 Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Twitter Screengrab)
A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, leaving at least 22 dead, authorities told news agency ANI.
"As per Uttarakhand local administration, 22 pilgrims have died & six people have been injured. NDRF team rushing to spot and will reach any moment," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told ANI.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)