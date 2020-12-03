‘Panga Matt Lo’: Khali Joins Farmers’ Protest, Asks Govt to Listen

Wrestler and WWE star joined the long list of celebrities to extend support to the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws, saying that it will get difficult to deal with the farmers from Punjab and Haryana if the laws aren’t repealed.

In a video statement on Instagram, Khali said that the government mustn’t mess with the farmers.

“They will buy the crop for Rs 2 and sell it for Rs 200. The laws will also affect daily wage labourers and roadside vendors. I will appeal to everyone to support the farmers so that the Centre is forced to accept their demands,” he said in Hindi.