Panchamasalis Rally for 2A Reservation Category in Bengaluru

The rallying leaders also want the central government to grant Other Backward Class (OBC) status to their community.
The Quint
India
Published:
Sri Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami speaks as Sri Vachanananda Swami (R) looks on during the Panchamasali convention to demand for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community held a rally in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds on Sunday, 21 February, for their inclusion in the 2A category of the state Backward Class reservation list, news agency ANI reported.

“We have about 1.5 crore people in our community. 90 percent of them are farmers struggling for livelihood. We want members of our community to have good education and jobs," said Vachanananda Swami, who was among the leading members of the rally, ANI added.

The gathering followed a week-long march, which was led by influential Panchamasali seers, from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district.

Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

J Mruthyunjaya Swami, another leading member from Sunday’s rally, expressed, "If Yediyurappa-government doesn't respond today, we'll begin a satyagraha and head to Vidhan Sabha,” ANI reported.

The rallying leaders want the central government to grant Other Backward Class (OBC) status to their community.

Panchamasalis are the largest sect among the Lingayats, a powerful community in the state. Currently, they are within in 3B reservation category.

The change in reservation that they are appealing for will give them 15 percent of the educational and employment seats.

Members of the Panchamasali (Lingayat) community during a rally demanding for the inclusion of Lingayat community in the 2A reservation category, in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Also ReadKarnataka’s Anti-Cow Slaughter Law: A Cattle Market Pays the Price

‘Discussions Regarding Way Forward Are On’

Last week, Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani had said that the government should consider the reservation for the Panchamasalis. “There is nothing wrong to include this community in the 2A category of the backward classes list and entitle them (15%) reservations in government jobs and education,” PTI quoted Nirani as saying.

The chief minister, too, informed that he had discussed the matter at the Cabinet meeting and all the ministers had expressed their opinions, the report added.

“Discussions are on regarding the way forward,” he added.

CM Yediyurappa, who is a Veerashaiva leader himself, is facing severe pressure from the Lingayat seers. The other Lingayat sects, including Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva Lingayats are also asking for reservations.

Also ReadLingayat Seer Threatens CM Yediyurappa to Make Aide Minister

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT