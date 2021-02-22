Panchamasalis Rally for 2A Reservation Category in Bengaluru

J Mruthyunjaya Swami, another leading member from Sunday’s rally, expressed, "If Yediyurappa-government doesn't respond today, we'll begin a satyagraha and head to Vidhan Sabha,” ANI reported.

The rallying leaders want the central government to grant Other Backward Class (OBC) status to their community.

Panchamasalis are the largest sect among the Lingayats, a powerful community in the state. Currently, they are within in 3B reservation category.

The change in reservation that they are appealing for will give them 15 percent of the educational and employment seats.