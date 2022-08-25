Pak Terrorist Paid 30k To Attack Army Captured, Given Blood by Indian Soldiers

A Pakistani terrorist, who was captured in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was paid Rs 30,000 by a colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency to attack the Indian Army post, officials said on Wednesday, 24 August.

Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested in Naushera sector on Sunday, 21 August, after his accomplices abandoned him and fled back after being intercepted by the alert Indian troops.