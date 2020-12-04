Pak Misrepresenting Jadhav, Linking Case to Another Indian: MEA

Giving a background to the other case, Shrivastava said in a routine consular practice, Counsel for the Indian High Commission, Shahnawaz Noon was representing Mohammad Ismail Samma, 53, for his repatriation and release after finishing his sentence in Pakistan jail for five years on an espionage charge. Arrested in October 2011, Samma, a resident of Nana Dinara village in Gujarat’s Kutch district went missing in August 2008 when he strayed into the Pakistan side while grazing cattle.

"However, during proceedings of the case regarding Ismail, Pakistan Attorney General raised the matter pertaining to Jadhav, though the two cases are not connected in any way," said Shrivastava.

"Mr Noon is reported to have made those statements which are not true and are in contravention of our stand in the case. He appears to have acted under pressure from the Pakistani establishment to make such statements for which he has no authorisation," said Shrivastava.

Mr Noon has misrepresented the position of the Indian High Commission, he said.

The MEA spokesperson said Noon had no authority to represent the government of India or Jadhav, and he was clearly told so by the Indian High Commission.

"Our Mission in Islamabad has written to Mr Noon reiterating that he has no authority to represent Mr Jadhav and has no basis to suggest that the Indian Cd'A would appear in the court,” said Shrivastava.