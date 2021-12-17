Pakistan Took Steps To Restrain Anti-India Militant Groups in 2020: US Report

Pakistan took steps in 2020 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting attacks, however, terrorist groups targeting Afghanistan and India continued to operate from Pakistani territory, a report filed by the United States (US) Department of State has said.

However, Pakistan did not take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) founder Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) Sajid Mir, the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, both of whom remain free in the country, the report added.