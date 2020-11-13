Pak Omits Key 26/11 Mumbai Attackers from the Updated List: India

MEA stated that the list proves the 26/11 attacks was “planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory”. The Quint Ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists had landed undetected in Mumbai in 2008. | (Image: File Photo) India MEA stated that the list proves the 26/11 attacks was “planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory”.

A report compiled by Pakistan’s Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on the list of terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai has been rejected by India. The list that includes 19 suspects for the 2008 attacks “glaringly omits the mastermind and the key conspirators”. The list prepared by the Pakistan agency names crew members of the two boats used by the terrorists to travel to Mumbai. It also includes the names of those who helped finance the attack. Most of the suspects included in the list are members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reported news agency PTI.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the FIA is releasing an updated list of most wanted and high-profile terrorists that included “several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks”. Srivastava said that India has called on Pakistan to up its “obfuscation and dilatory tactics" in discharging its international obligations in the trial of Mumbai terror attacks,” reported PTI.

“While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attacks, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack” Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson

The FIA in February 2019 registered a case under various sections to probe the Mumbai attacks, this was done amid international pressure and evidence provided by India, reported Hindu. The Pakistani agency has charge sheeted 27 accused persons, of which 20 were declared proclaimed offenders. The trial is yet to be concluded.

India accused LeT founder Hafiz Saeed of masterminding the Mumbai terror attack. Saeed is currently lodged in Lahore jail. Though Pakistan has repeatedly said that they have found no evidence against Saeed’s involvement in 2008 attacks. Srivastava stated that the list proves the 26/11 attacks was “planned, executed and launched from Pakistan's territory”. “The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

Srivastava further mentioned that many countries have called upon Pakistan to “expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice.”

“It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks,” PTI quoted Srivastava as saying.

According to a Hindu report, the list includes Ajmad Khan, “crew member of Ex Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (boat Al-Hussaini and boat Al-Fauz), who also purchased boat Al Fauz, which was used during Mumbai Terror attacks,” as described by FIA dossier.

On 26 November 2008, Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea.



They carried out coordinated attacks on Chhatrapati Shivaji railway terminus, the Taj Mahal hotel, the Trident hotel, and a Jewish centre. A total of 166 people, including 28 foreigners, were killed.