UP ATS Arrest Alleged Pakistani ISI Agent Working at Indian Embassy in Moscow

An agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) at Meerut on Saturday, 3 February, a statement from the police said.

The accused has been identified as Satendra Siwal, who hails from UP's Hapur district. He had been working as an India-based security assistant in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, since 2021.

The alleged spy was accused of "luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, with money to obtain information related to the Indian Army," the statement said.