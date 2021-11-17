Pakistan Grants Right To Appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Implement ICJ’s Ruling

Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. Image used for representation.
(Photo: IANS)
The parliament of Pakistan on Wednesday, 17 November, passed a bill to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.
The ICJ ruling had directed the assembly to give it an “effective review and reconsideration,” India Today reported.
India had earlier approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence. After hearing both sides, the ICJ had issued a verdict in July 2019, asking Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure review of his conviction.
The International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020 was enacted on 20 May last year.
(With inputs from India Today.)