Pak's Denial of Kidnapping of Afghan Envoy's Daughter a New Low, Says Indian EAM

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, 22 July, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan's denial of the kidnapping of an Afghan Ambassador's daughter last week is "stooping to a new low even by its standards," ANI reported.
As per a statement issued by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Najibullah Alikhil's daughter Silsila was abducted on her way home and tortured by unknown persons on 16 July.
Following the incident, the government of Afghanistan summoned back its top envoy and diplomats, ANI reported.
Since then, while Pakistan has expressed the need for a probe in the matter, its interior minister Sheikh Ahmed Rasheed has claimed that the investigation suggests that there was no abduction.
He further stated that the incident was part of a series of efforts to defame and destabilise Pakistan, ANI reported.
Reacting to the allegations, the Afghan government has criticised his remarks by calling them "unprofessional".
The administration stressed that "prejudgments" will result in increase the mistrust in the already-strained relationship of the two nations.
