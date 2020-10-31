PAC Report Finds Kerala, Goa Best Governed States, UP Ranks Lowest

A report by Public Affairs Centre (PAC) released on Friday, 30 October, named Kerala as the best governed state in the country and placed Uttar Pradesh at the bottom of the list. Headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, the PAC report called Public Affairs Index-2020, ranked states and Union Territories on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development, reported PTI.

The top four ranks in the large state category in terms of governance were bagged by states in Southern India. Kerala topped the list with 1.388 PAI Index points, Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531) and Karnataka (0.468).