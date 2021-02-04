Country Will Pay Price For Budget’s ‘Wonky Economics’: Chidambaram

On the issue of the government claiming that the budget has shunned populism, Chidambaram asked if taking care of those who have been affected over the last 36 months, have lost their livelihoods during the pandemic and are in the bottom 30 percent can be called “populism.”

“Very well, let my critics continue to say that neglect 85-90 percent of India and take care the 10 percent,” Chidambaram said, adding “Unfortunately, in this budget not even 10 percent has been taken care of. This budget is addressed to one percent of India. The cream of the cream. This is why we say this is a budget by the rich, for the rich and of the rich.”

Highlighting the fall in GDP growth over the last two years, the former finance minister said that context around the budget is that for 24 months and over eight quarters the GDP growth came down from 8 percent to 4 percent.

“That is the contribution of the Narendra Modi government. Declining GDP growth rate for eight successive quarters,” he told The Quint.