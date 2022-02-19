Gurugram Collapse: Safety Audit of Flats Begins, Owners Eligible for Refunds

Labourers shift household items of the displaced residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing societys building that collapsed.
(Photo: PTI)
Days after a building partially collapsed in Gurugram's Chintel Paradiso, killing two people, the district administration on Friday, 19 February, said that the flat owners would be eligible for a refund.
Nearly 64 families were living in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso housing society.
According to the district administration, the affected families can continue living in the alternative arrangement and return to their flats after their homes are deemed "safe" by a team of experts from IIT Delhi.
Their maintenance charges will also be waived for that period.
The third option is that the families who do not want to stay here and want a refund, the cost of the flat paid by them to the developer will be the total amount along with interest, which is reasonable as per law, will be refunded by the developer.
Apart from this, that amount will also be given to the allottees after getting a third-party assessment of the interior work done in the flat. The police has already filed two FIRs against the Chintel builders.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)