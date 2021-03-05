Owner of SUV With Explosives Parked Near Ambani’s Home Found Dead

The family had filed a missing complaint at Naupada Police station on Friday morning, as Mansukh had been missing since Thursday night. His body was found at Kalwa creek around 10.25 am on Friday and a case was registered under the jurisdiction of Mumbra police station.

The news of Mansukh’s death comes just after few hours of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanding an NIA probe into the case in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday. The leader alleged that there could be some relation between the owner of the stolen car and Mumbai Crime Branch Investigation Officer Sachin Vaze, who had been in-charge of investigating the case but was removed a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the state legislative Assembly said that the owner of the car was Sam Muten, who had given it to Mansukh Hiren for maintenance of its interior.

“Hiren had kept the car in his custody when Sam didn't pay for it,” he said, according to ANI.

Deshmukh has also transferred the case to the ATS, taking it away from Mumbai police.