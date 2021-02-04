21% of India’s Population Exposed to COVID: 3rd ICMR Serosurvey

The third serosurvey of the Indian Council of Medical Research shows evidence that over 21 percent of India’s population, aged ten years and above, have past exposure to coronavirus, said government officials on Thursday, 4 February to PTI. The survey revealed that a large number of people are still vulnerable to being infected.

The serosurvey was conducted between 7 December and 8 January in 700 villages from 70 districts, in 21 states across India, same as the earlier two serosurveys, under ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava.

Bhargava stated on Thursday, “21.4 percent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 years and above, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to coronavirus. While 25.3 percent children aged 10 to 17 years from the same number of surveyed population have had the disease,” quoted PTI.