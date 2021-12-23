'Our Security is Govt's Responsibility': Archbishop of Bhopal Amid Violence

Expressing is anguish over the issue of alleged conversions in schools, Archbishop Sebastian Durairaj on Wednesday, 22 December said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the missionary community against 'anti-social elements.'
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Expressing anguish over the issue of alleged religious conversions in schools, Archbishop of Bhopal Sebastian Durairaj, on Wednesday, 22 December, said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the missionary community against 'anti-social elements.'
"God will keep one father and three sisters safe, but it is also the duty of the government to give protection," he added.
The Archbishop's comments come in the background of a surge in the number of violent attacks on Christian missionaries.
Addressing the speculations surrounding foreign funding, Durairaj iterated that the government knows where the funds come from and where they're spend.
"If the government wants to investigate, we will not hesitate from an investigation," the Archbishop told the media.
Detaching himself from politics, however, he added, "I don't want to jump into political topics. Christians want peace from society."
Besides facing a spell of right-wing vigilantism, several christian institutions have been booked for alleged offences related to fraudulent conversions and running illegal institutions.