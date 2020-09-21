OSA Slapped on Mumbai Law Student for Videographing Police Station

Mukesh Singh was caught during a nakabandi for not wearing a mask. He was then arrested briefly by the police.

A second year-LLB student in Mumbai, has been booked for “spying” under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for videographing the police station, reported The Indian Express (IE).

According to Hindustan Times (HT), 31-year-old Mukesh Singh was caught during a nakabandi for not wearing a mask. He was then arrested by the police, and briefly after released.

According to IE, Constable Shantaram Khade is a complainant in the case. Khade in his statement reportedly said that a blockage had been put up at Mumbai’s Wadala bridge to check traffic violators and those driving without a mask. On 17 September, Singh was riding a motorcycle with a friend as pillion when he was stopped at the nakabandi for not wearing a mask.

The police also reportedly said that Singh was found driving without a licence.

The police has alleged that Singh tried to capture on video the station house and the police personnel on his mobile phone. He was then slapped with OSA.