Oppn Have Become Middlemen for Middlemen: Javadekar on Farm Laws

Javadekar alleged that the middlemen increase the prices and the farm laws are doing away with these middlemen.

"Sometimes I feel the opposition parties have become middlemen for middlemen," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, 4 October, on the second day of his visit to Goa as part of the ruling party’s initiative to create awareness about the farm laws, reported PTI.

Congress Has Taken a U-Turn: Javadekar

Further, according to PTI, Javadekar alleged that the middlemen increase the prices and the farm laws are doing away with these middlemen.



Javadekar, according to PTI, claimed that the agitation against farm laws will ebb on its own accord.



"Falsehood has limited life, while truth lives forever,” said Javadekar, adding:

“Congress and NCP launched their campaign to protest against the farm bills. I am going to ask them to look at their manifesto. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has spoken about such (agricultural) reforms in his speeches. But, the Congress has now done a u-turn.”

Javadekar, according to PTI, also claimed that the opposition parties were perpetuating a “myth” that AMCs will be down under the new laws, and that the government will stop buying the produce or that the minimum support price (MSP) would be stopped, reported PTI. He alleged that “all these are lies.” Speaking about the row over the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, Javadekar alleged that the conduct of the opposition leaders was "condemnable and shameful.”

He also talked about a protest by a group of people, while he was on his way to Mapusa town on Saturday, and said that he has doubts about whether the protesters were actual farmers. Lamenting that in a country where 60 percent population is involved in the farming sector, but their contribution to the GDP is only 15 percent, Javadekar said that there is a need to increase productivity, and provide local farmers markets outside the country.

(With inputs from PTI.)