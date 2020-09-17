Opposition Leaders Meet Prez, Seek ‘Fair Probe’ into Delhi Riots

Congress leader Ahmed Patel, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Manoj Jha, on Thursday, 17 September, reportedly met President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss their concerns over the investigation into the Delhi riots, and the role of the police. According to ANI, these opposition leaders’\ also presented a memorandum about the Delhi Police probe into the Delhi riots. “People who are working to explain the right thing to the public are being attacked,” said Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

“We have presented a memorandum to the President to look into the manner of the investigation which is being conducted. It should be a fair and unbiased probe.” Ahmed Patel

According to ANI, DMK’s Kanimozhi said:

“We have represented to the President that a proper and fair investigation has to be done. The Delhi riots are being linked with the CAA protests. Politicians, activists, economists, the general public and students are being targeted.”

Background

Sitaram Yechury himself, along with Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, has been named by the Delhi Police in a supplementary charge sheet.



Meanwhile, anti-CAA protester and United Against Hate member Umar Khalid was arrested on 14 September under FIR 59, that deals with the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots of February 2020.

(With inputs from ANI.)