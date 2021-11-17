'The Onus is on Pakistan': India Hits Out at Its Neighbour During UNSC Meeting

Counsellor Bhat added that the ball is in Islamabad's court to create "an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence."

"The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism."

Bhat herself is from Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that India's neighbouring country had an "established history and policy" of supporting and exporting terrorism to India.

"This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy," she added.