'The Onus is on Pakistan': India Hits Out at Its Neighbour During UNSC Meeting

India's representative at the United Nations Security Council said that the country would not hesitate to take decisive action against terrorism that is owing to Pakistan's complicity or involvement, PTI reported on Wednesday, 17 November.
Stressing that "India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues", Counsellor of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Kajal Bhat criticised Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue.
Counsellor Bhat added that the ball is in Islamabad's court to create "an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence."
"The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism."
Bhat herself is from Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that India's neighbouring country had an "established history and policy" of supporting and exporting terrorism to India.
"This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy," she added.
The counsellor also said that Pakistan has a habit of using "platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda" against India, in a likely reference to Pakistan's comment at the UNGA meeting that happened a few weeks ago, in which Islamabad's representative accused India of state-sponsored terrorism.
Finally, she reiterated what Sneha Dubey, the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, had asserted during the above-mentioned meeting, that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.
"This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan."
