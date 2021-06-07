Only 7% Fund Released in Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Last 4 Yrs: RTI

As the second COVID wave keeps up its onslaught on India’s health infrastructure, SOS calls from hospitals and patients for oxygen, ICU beds, and ventilators continue flooding social media. However, shocking figures pertaining to PM Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) have come to the fore.
As per reply to the RTI query filed on 13 May, the Union Finance Ministry had cleared a budget of Rs 21,360 crores, out of which the National Health Authority (NHA) received only Rs 1,540 crores.
India has been fighting against COVID since March 2020 but has failed to utilise its biggest public health scheme – the PMJAY. Sarda blames the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, for failing to release the funds.
A total of Rs 21,360 crore was to be disbursed by the Finance Ministry to the National Health Authority (NHA) in four phases. Out of this, Rs 2,160 was to be released in 2018-19 and Rs 6,400 crore in 2019-20. Hence, Rs 6,400 crore was expected to be disbursed in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Today, the government of India is forced to spend thousands of crores on oxygen, ventilators, beds, COVID-care centres and vaccines. Sarda claims that if PMJAY had been given the funding on time then the situation in the country could have been different.
He demands the government forms a committee to come up with ways to implement this scheme better.
In July 2019, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had claimed that as many as 10.74 crore poor families in the country had benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
All government and empanelled hospitals in the country provide paperless and cashless treatment to the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In 2018, the National Health Insurance Scheme launched by the UPA government was also merged with this new scheme.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined