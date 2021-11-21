ONGC Union Protest Over Proposal of Giving Away Stake in Mumbai Oil Fields

The Centre’s direction to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to consider offering upto 60 percent stake of the Mumbai High and Bassein and Satellites (B&S) producing fields to foreign companies has been met with protests by the ONGC's 17,000 member strong union, PTI reported.

The Association of Scientific & Technical Offices of ONGC on Sunday, 21 November, petitioned to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri against the proposal.

Referring to the Centre’s direction, which suggested boosting domestic production, the union said that ONGC should be given the same fiscal and regulatory regime as the private sector for exploring and producing oil and gas.

Giving out stake in "existing fields shall not yield the desired results of enhancing domestic production, instead it will provide a level playing field and empower ONGC to further enhance productivity," the union wrote in a statement.