Centre’s Hyperbole on OROP Presents Much Rosier Picture Than What Is Given: SC

The Centre’s hyperbole on the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy presented a much “rosier picture” than what is actually given to the pensioners of the Armed forces, the Supreme Court remarked on Wednesday, 16 February.

The apex court asked the Centre to place before it as to how many persons in the Armed forces have received Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP), how many are in Assured Career Progression (ACP), and what would be the financial outlay, if the court directs MACP to be also factored in for OROP, news agency PTI reported.